Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
Buncombe County—The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a phone scam involving persons misrepresenting themselves as Sheriff’s Office personnel. Recipients of these calls are requested to call Sgt. Murphy with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 229-2153 regarding a “criminal case involving them.” Callers are then directed to go through a series of prompts before being instructed to make a payment to rectify the matter.
The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone that receives a call from that aforementioned number not to answer. Investigators request anyone that has been a victim of this scam to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
