Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department and the Polk County Division of Social Services are looking for four missing teenagers from the Black Mountain Home for Children.

Two of the missing teens are twins, 15-year-old Emily Rebekah Garcia and her sister, Abigail Garcia. Emily is approximately 5’5” tall, has dark brown hair and brown/hazel eyes though she recently died her hair with red highlights. Abigail has long dark brown hair and is also approximately 5’5” tall. Emily and Abigail ran away from the Black Mountain area on the evening of February 9th with two other teenagers (male and female). They have family and friends in Polk, Henderson and Buncombe Counties.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on permission from the legal guardians of the two other missing teens before we can release any information to the public.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the missing teenagers please contact Detective Scott Piper with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448; the Polk County Division of Social Services at 828-894-2100 Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm or 828-894-0188 after hours; or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.