The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing child from the Candler area of Buncombe County.

Kyleah Jones is 16 years old, female, and approximately 5’0”. She has black hair and blue eyes. Kyleah was last seen being dropped off at school on 03/13/2024. She was wearing a dark gray Snuggie, black pants, and a white shirt.

Anyone with information about the location of Kyleah Jones is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.