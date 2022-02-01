Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old from Candler.
Havanah Nelson is approximately 5’ 8” and 185 pounds with green eyes and black hair. She was last seen on January 31 around 10 a.m. at Enka High School. Havanah was last seen wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, and white tennis shoes. Havanah also wears glasses.
Anyone with information about the location of Havanah Nelson is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
