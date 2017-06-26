Press release:

The Folk Heritage Committee announces its summer 2017 dates for two celebrated mountain traditions in Asheville, North Carolina: the 51st season of Shindig on the Green and the 90th Annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. Each event features long-standing as well as the newest generation of traditional and mountain string bands, ballad singers, and big circle mountain dancers and cloggers, resulting in fun-filled and authentic evenings enjoyed by kith and kin of all ages.

The 51st Season of Shindig on the Green, a free event in the heart of downtown Asheville, with a stage show and informal jam sessions, takes place on Saturday evenings. Kicking off on July 1st this year, Shindig on the Green will be held on July 1st; July 8, 15, 22; August 12, 19, 26; and September 2. Shindig returns again to the heart of downtown Asheville at Pack Square Park’s Roger McGuire Green. The stage show takes place on the Bascom Lamar Lunsford stage, named for the founder of the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival. Locals and visitors alike gather “along about sundown,” or at seven o’clock for those who wear a watch, for Shindig on the Green. Since the outdoor event’s inception in 1967, hundreds of thousands of individuals from across the region and throughout the world have shared and enjoyed the rich traditional music and dance heritage of the Southern Appalachian Mountains in this outdoor setting.

The 90th Annual Mountain Dance and Folk and Festival, a ticketed event at AB Tech/Mission Health Conference Center, near downtown Asheville with a different show each night, takes place at 6:30 p.m. nightly, Thursday through Saturday, August 3, 4 & 5, 2017. The sister event to Shindig on the Green, the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival was founded by Bascom Lamar

Lunsford in 1928. The nation’s longest running folk festival, the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival showcases the best of the region’s mountain musicians and dancers during its three evenings of indoor performances.

The non-profit, all-volunteer Folk Heritage CommitteeTM’s mission is to preserve and present the musical heritage of the Southern Appalachian Mountains to audiences from throughout the region and world, for entertainment and education, by producing the annual Shindig on the GreenTM and the Mountain Dance and Folk FestivalTM events.

For more info about the 51st Season of Shindig on the Green or the 90th Annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival, visit www.folkheritage.org.