Press release:
Shots Fired at Asheville Police Department Officer Results in Pursuit
Asheville, NC (June 14, 2017): At approximately 2:45 a.m. an officer with the Asheville Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Brevard Road near I-26. The driver, Justyn David Ladet (39 years of age), refused to stop and shot a firearm several times at the officer. A vehicle pursuit on I-26 Eastbound began and APD was assisted by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Fletcher Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit ended on US-25 in Henderson County after the suspect crashed his vehicle. Justin Ladet was taken into custody and charges are forthcoming. The officer was not injured as a result of this incident.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional information will be available later today.
