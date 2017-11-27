Press release from the Show & Tell Pop Up Shop:

The Show & Tell Pop Up Shop will be popping up this holiday season with a 14-day Holiday Spectacular at the Masonic Temple in Downtown Asheville. Take the stairs or elevator up to the third floor of this historic building, and shop through several rooms filled with an array of handmade, design, and vintage items. Come ready to check everyone off your list this holiday season!

We’ll be showcasing the best in local/indie handmade and vintage as the Show & Tell team transforms the the entire third floor, including the theatre into a festive shopping experience full of carefully curated goods featuring 125+ local/indie handmade and vintage vendors, including housewares, food, decor, jewelry, clothing, gifts for baby and more. (Full list available on website)

The Holiday Spectacular kicks off with a Preview Party featuring swag bags full of goodies provided by our vendors for the first 50 customers – custom designed by Cozyblue & Seltzer Goods. There will be live music, complimentary food, beverages from Bhramari Brewing Co and Trade & Lore coffee, fairy hair by Fiery Fairy, and tarot readings by Sarah Chappell.

The shop continues with free entry Thursday, December 7th through Wednesday, December 20th, open Sunday-Thursday 10am-7pm and Fri-Sat 10am-9pm.

Other special events throughout the Holiday Spectacular include a special visit from Santa on Saturday, December 9th from 11am-1pm where families are welcome to take their own photo with Santa for free. Roots & Wings will be hosting a kids craft table at that time too. Several workshops will be hosted by our talented vendors as well as vendor demos and food tastings throughout the pop up.

Shoppers will also be able to give during this holiday season through several opportunities at the pop up. They can purchase custom tote bags, a raffle ticket to win a prize donated by our vendors, and holiday gift wrapping where all proceeds go toward Homeward Bound.

The shop will be held on the third floor of the Asheville Masonic Temple, 80 Broadway Street in Downtown Asheville.

For more information about this event, please visit www.showandtellpopupshop.com

The Show & Tell Pop Up Shop is organized by two local Asheville women, Stephanie Mergelsberg and Sally Hudson. As professional makers themselves, they understand the many hats a small businesses owner has to wear and are so excited to bring more opportunities for other creative businesses to reach a wider market with a smaller time commitment. Because vendors do not have to be present at the pop up shops, this allows them more opportunities to expand their markets or create more of the work we love. We’re thrilled to take the pop up shop concept to the next level by bringing them to new venues throughout Asheville.