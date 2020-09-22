Press release from the WNC Sierra Club:
On Thursday, Oct. 1, Ken Brame, political chair for the WNC Sierra Club, will provide insights on the most competitive races. He will also discuss prospects for changing the N.C. General Assembly, will explore how election outcomes will shape the environment next year and what you can do to help.
Should the link above not work, please use this URL to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4awU4ptYR6Cb1-3YWV84Dg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Judy Mattox, judymattox@sbcglobal.net, (828) 683-2176.
