From Western North Carolina Sierra Club newsletter:
Sierra Club presents “Methane, Pipelines, and Climate Change” Wed, Nov 1, 7pmSierra Club’s efforts to curb methane pollution by keeping fossil fuels in the ground, to stop fracked gas pipelines, and to enact public health safeguards will be discussed by Kelly Martin, Director of Sierra Club’s national Beyond Dirty Fuels.Location Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin Place, corner of Charlotte and Edwin.Contact: Judy Mattox, judymattox@sbcglobal.net, (828) 683-2716Free and open to the public.
