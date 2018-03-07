Press release from EDC for Asheville-Buncombe County:

In conjunction with the Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County (EDC), SimplyHome LLC announced an expansion to its new corporate offices at 48 Fisk Drive in South Asheville. The newly remodeled 12,000 square-foot headquarters will house over 20 employees in sales, marketing, technology, research & development, and will allow for expanded manufacturing and training capacity for North American clients in the managed healthcare sector. The company will celebrate the expansion and recently completed renovations with an Open House on Thursday, March 8, at 4 p.m.

Founded in 2009 in Asheville, SimplyHome provides highly customizable assistive technology solutions that transform healthcare delivery for aging, disabled, and veteran populations. SimplyHome implements smart sensor technologies to provide support for independent living skills, limited mobility, medication compliance, cooking safety, and chronic health condition management. The patented technology empowers caregivers, organizations, and policymakers to achieve better patient outcomes and service efficiencies while promoting goals of self-determination, independence, and dignity.

SimplyHome’s mission of “Connecting innovation and independence” reflects a national trend in the technological transformation of healthcare delivery systems and has earned the company national recognition in the field. In 2011, the company was featured on an episode of ABC Television Network’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, enabling a young man who was paralyzed from the neck down to become more independent in his daily life. The company has since founded the No Place Like Home program, in conjunction with NuCadence® and Eblen Charities, to offer new and refurbished systems to disabled Veterans anywhere in the United States.

“Our mission has always been to connect enabling technology with outcomes needed to support the independence of people with disabilities, as well as those choosing to age in the place they call home,” says Allen Ray, SimplyHome’s CEO. “The imagination and hard work required to accomplish this vision are qualities found in the people of Western North Carolina. While we could locate our business and research anywhere, we choose to call Asheville home because of the sense of community, the work ethic of its people, and the personal values found here.”

“We are thrilled to congratulate SimplyHome on their expansion and continued success,” says Janice Brumit, EDC Board Chair. “They remind us that business can be a force for good, improving the lives of their customers and the communities in which they live.”

“Locally headquartered companies like SimplyHome are especially important to Buncombe County,” says Brownie Newman, Chairman of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. “Beyond valuable career opportunities and tax revenues, there is measurable economic impact on local vendor businesses, philanthropic giving and the climate for innovation. We wish the SimplyHome Team much continued success.”

Interested job seekers will find employment opportunities posted at www.simply-home.com/careers and www.ncworks.gov.