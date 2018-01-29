Press release from Pan Harmonia:

For the second half of its 18th season, Pan Harmonia offers a relaxed afternoon of music for cello, flute and guitar trio in an intimate setting with stellar acoustics, the beautiful mountain setting of Streamside Concerts, a house concert series in Arden.

Experience great music of JS Bach, Dana Wilson’s “Sing to Me of the Night” and Latin American beauties in a perfect listening room. Enjoy live acoustic music, fellowship and fun in the warm and intimate environment of a private home.

Composer Dana Wilson writes this about his evocative work, “The night has always been a special time–of repose, of sensuality. Composers are particularly drawn to it because it has traditionally been a time when one uses one’s ears to relate to the environment, rather than one’s eyes. Ironically since the harnessing of electricity, the night has also become a time of excitement and revelry. ‘Sing to Me of the Night’­­ suggests all of these qualities.”

Sunday, February 25, 3 PM

Sing to Me of the Night – Music of JS Bach, Dana Wilson, Astor Piazzolla and more

Franklin Keel, cello • Kate Steinbeck, flute • Amy Brucksch, guitar

Streamside Concerts, Arden • Limited seating

$20 Advanced purchase: www.panharmonia.org/product/february-25

$25 day of, if seats are available

Directions will be sent after purchase.