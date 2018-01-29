Press release from Pan Harmonia:
For the second half of its 18th season, Pan Harmonia offers a relaxed afternoon of music for cello, flute and guitar trio in an intimate setting with stellar acoustics, the beautiful mountain setting of Streamside Concerts, a house concert series in Arden.
Experience great music of JS Bach, Dana Wilson’s “Sing to Me of the Night” and Latin American beauties in a perfect listening room. Enjoy live acoustic music, fellowship and fun in the warm and intimate environment of a private home.
Composer Dana Wilson writes this about his evocative work, “The night has always been a special time–of repose, of sensuality. Composers are particularly drawn to it because it has traditionally been a time when one uses one’s ears to relate to the environment, rather than one’s eyes. Ironically since the harnessing of electricity, the night has also become a time of excitement and revelry. ‘Sing to Me of the Night’ suggests all of these qualities.”
Sunday, February 25, 3 PM
Sing to Me of the Night – Music of JS Bach, Dana Wilson, Astor Piazzolla and more
Franklin Keel, cello • Kate Steinbeck, flute • Amy Brucksch, guitar
Streamside Concerts, Arden • Limited seating
$20 Advanced purchase: www.panharmonia.org/product/february-25
$25 day of, if seats are available
Directions will be sent after purchase.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.