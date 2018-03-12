Press release:
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Pat Ferguson (Madison, WI), a longtime fixture in the Midwest music scene, is releasing his debut solo album, Light of Day / Dark of Night. Produced by Adam Greuel of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and out on LoHi Records on 4/27/18, the album showcases a collection of original music that combines gorgeous instrumentation, stirring harmonies, and powerful songwriting.
Ferguson’s sound channels Americana, bluegrass, and folk deeply influenced by his Upper Mississippi River musical roots. The album’s songs are profound and feature Ferguson’s finger and flat picking style on the guitar. He’s accompanied by contributors, such as Jacob Jolliff (Yonder Mountain String Band), Kyle Keegan (Ben Howard & Mandolin Orange), Kenny Leiser (WheelHouse), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans & Great American Taxi), Sarah Vos (Dead Horses), and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Light of Day / Dark of Night is a pure representation of the power of musical collaboration, chronicling a journey that will speak to music lovers of all genres and generations.
The first single, “The Night (The Temptress),” is set to release on 3/16/18 and features Jacob Jolliff of Yonder Mountain String Band. The song will be available in all digital music outlets. Pat will be performing at the Wicked Weed Funkatorium on Saturday 3/24.
