Press release from the Barbershop Society:

ASHEVILLE — The Land of the Sky Chapter of the Barbershop Society is now taking orders for its famous and popular Singing Valentines. This annual fundraiser has been offered by the organization in Buncombe, Henderson and Haywood counties for 30 years.

Singing Valentines this year will be delivered by chapter quartets on Tuesday, Feb 13 and Wednesday, Feb 14. They consist of love songs, roses and a personal card, delivered to a place of business, a house, a restaurant, etc. Orders can be given by calling 866-290-7269 or visiting www.ashevillebarbershop.com. Prices start at $45. Your choice of a male or female, quartet.

Portions of the proceeds from the Singing Valentines and other fundraising chorus activities throughout the year go to local music education programs, including our own Youth in Harmony Camp on June 21.

The Asheville Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a nonprofit organization of men who love to sing barbershop harmony and whose mission is to provide an attractive, well-rounded barbershop experience for its members, support educational and charitable projects, and community service, and to perpetuate and promote public appreciation for barbershop-style singing.