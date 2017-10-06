Press release from Mercy Urgent Care:

(Asheville, NC)— Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care is pleased to announce that effective October 1, 2017 it is now operating under the name Mercy Urgent Care.

“We are simplifying our name, but remain the same compassionate urgent care provider we have always been, with a 100+ year tradition of meeting the healthcare needs of Western North Carolina as a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Mercy,” says Chief Executive Officer Tim Johnston. “We continue as the only not-for-profit urgent care network in Western North Carolina providing an alternative to hospital emergency rooms for non-life-threatening illness and injury.”

Committed to sacredness of life, human dignity, mercy, justice, service and excellence, Mercy Urgent Care believes everyone should have access to convenient, affordable, and high quality healthcare.

Supporting the residents and visitors of Western North Carolina is a top priority, and to do this effectively Mercy Urgent Care, as an independent provider accepts most major insurances including Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina; offers a self-pay option with simple, tiered ‘fee for service’ pricing; and also has a Compassionate Care financial assistance program for qualifying patients.

Mercy Urgent Care was founded in Asheville in 1985 as an outreach of the Sisters of Mercy, an international religious institute of Roman Catholic women, begun in 1831 in Dublin, Ireland.

Today, Mercy Urgent Care operates four convenient urgent care locations in Buncombe County – on Patton Avenue, Tunnel Road, Hendersonville Road and in Weaverville ­– and one in Transylvania County near downtown Brevard. The not-for-profit organization is a certified North Carolina Best Employer, a living-wage employer, and provides over 100 jobs to people in our community.

In 2011, Mercy Urgent Care Brevard acquired Frances Warde Family Health, a primary-care clinic that is accepts patients for complete medical care. Mercy Urgent Care also offers a full range of employer-based occupational services through Mercy Occupational Medicine.

Mercy Urgent Care continues its commitment to local and international aid. Supported by the Catherine McAuley Mercy Foundation, Mercy Urgent Care carries out important humanitarian work locally in Western North Carolina and internationally in Haiti and the Philippines. The Mercy Foundation helps purchase medical equipment for facilities, supports relief teams, and provides more than half a million dollars in undercompensated care each year for people in need through its Compassionate Care program.

About Mercy Urgent Care: Mercy Urgent Care has served more than one million patients in the Asheville area since 1985. Providing, high-quality, affordable and convenient medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, the Buncombe County locations (three in Asheville, one in Weaverville) are open seven days a week, 362 days a year, except for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. A fifth site in Brevard provides care for the residents of Transylvania County. The West location has the most extensive hours and is open Monday-Friday: 7 a.m-8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. More information about hours and locations can be found at www.mercyurgentcare.org.