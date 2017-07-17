Press release:

Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care is offering a special rate of $25.00 on sports physicals for all elementary and high school students residing in Buncombe and Transylvania counties from now through December 31, 2017. Individuals may drop in to one of the four urgent care locations in Buncombe County or the one in Transylvania County at their convenience.

Parents and guardians of student athletes should bring a Buncombe County or Transylvania County Schools physical form with them for their physical. Students 18 years and older must present a valid photo ID. Students under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult with a valid photo ID. Payment can be made with cash, check, or credit card. Insurance will not be accepted for this special offer.

There are approximately 5,500 student athletes in the Buncombe County School System alone. Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care hopes that the convenience and affordability of their sports physicals will ensure children who would like to participate are not deterred by the cost of a physical.

About Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care: Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care has served more than one million patients in the Asheville area since 1985. Providing fast, affordable treatment of non-life threatening illnesses and injuries, the Buncombe County locations (three in Asheville, one in Weaverville) are open seven days a week, 362 days a year, except for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. A fifth site in Brevard provides care for the residents of Transylvania County. The West location has the most extensive hours and is open Monday-Friday: 7 a.m-8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. More information about hours and locations can be found at urgentcares.