Press release from Hands On! – A Child’s Gallery:

The sixth annual Mad Mountain Mud Run, the muddy obstacle race held in Hendersonville, is scheduled for June 3. The annual event benefits Hands On!, the children’s museum located in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s event is themed “Choose Your Challenge”, which allows participants to register as untimed individuals in a group, timed competitive runners, or in teams of four. Teams can also choose to compete in one of three categories: the highly competitive Master Mudder, the somewhat competitive Murky Mud Mates, or the Nitty, Gritty Mud Lovers for teams who are just there to have fun! Have more brains than brawn? Your team is entered into a drawing if you correctly solve the “Muddy Math-lete” equation along the course or complete the “I spy with mud in my eye” challenge correctly.

“The Mad Mountain Mud Run is an important event for both our organization and for our community,” said Heather Boeke, event organizer and executive director of Hands On! – A Child’s Gallery. “We are proud to have Pardee UNC Health Care as our presenting sponsor and look forward to having this unique, mud-filled event support our efforts to spark a love for learning in our youth to set them up for school and life success.”

“Pardee is proud to partner with Hands On! and support their efforts to host the sixth annual Mud Run,” said James M. Kirby II, President & CEO of Pardee UNC Health Care. “This challenging team based event is right in line with what we as a health care organization want for Henderson County: an active community focused on wellness. We love to see area businesses sponsoring teams as a part of their corporate wellness initiatives, and friends and families exercising together to prepare for the Mud Run. It reminds us of how powerful one event can be in bringing an active, healthy mindset to so many.”

The three-plus mile course welcomes racers of all abilities with more than thirty obstacles and challenges. New to the event this year is a business obstacle challenge. Businesses who would like to create an obstacle and be a part of the competition voted on by participants can contact Heather Boeke at 697-8333 or learn more and register at madmountainmudrun.com.

About Hands On!

Hands On! is a children’s museum with the mission to provide “hands on” educational exhibits and science programs that stimulate the imagination and motivate learning in a fun, safe environment. They accomplish this mission teaching interactive programs and classes in schools, at community events, and with exhibits in their facility located at 318 N. Main Street. Hands On! is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00-5:00. You can visit their website at handsonwnc.org or call 697-8333 for further information on the museum.

About the 2017 Mad Mountain Mud Run

These local sponsors make the event amazing for all: Presenting sponsor and Master of Mud – Pardee UNC Health Care; Mad Mudslinger sponsor – Hunter Subaru; Mudtastic Mates Sponsors – City of Hendersonville, NC Printing, Pace Construction & Demolition, and Summit Marketing; Muddobber sponsors – Kimberly-Clark, Mast General Store, and Two Men & A Truck; and Mud Buds—Henderson Oil Company, The Home Depot, Mountain River Tap & Growlers, United Community Bank, Beverly-Hanks & Associates, BGW CPA, Breakout Training Ground, and Swole Town Fitness; Media Sponsors are Lamar Outdoors, Star 104.3, Rock 105.1, Kiss Country 99.9, WNC Woman, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Asheville Regional Airport and WNC Magazine. The beer/cider sponsors for the event are Sierra Nevada and Flat Rock Ciderworks.

About Pardee UNC Health Care

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee Hospital has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit www.pardeehospital.org.