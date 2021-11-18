WHAT: Skills for Bridging the Divide – Hybrid (Western North Carolina Braver Angels Alliance/American Association of University Women-North Carolina)

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov.30, 2021 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

There’s a lot of stress these days among family members and friends who are divided politically, and the current polarized public conversation doesn’t help. Please join us for a Braver Angels Skills for Bridging the Divide Workshop and learn skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground, and affirm the importance of the relationship.

This free workshop does the following:

Provides knowledge about what it takes to have constructive, non-polarizing conversations between people who disagree politically

Gives you the chance to practice these skills to have these conversations

Motivates you to have these conversations with people in your social network

This is a two-part workshop combining an online e-learning course and an online, interactive workshop offered over Zoom.

Part one consists of our 40 minute, interactive course. You complete this online before the workshop.

Part two is practicing what you’ve learned in our 90 minute, online workshop. You will practice the listening and speaking skills in a pair with someone of your own political persuasion — red or blue. “Reds” lean conservative and tend to vote Republican. “Blues” lean liberal and tend to vote Democratic. If you fall somewhere in the middle, you can choose a side for purposes of practicing the skills.

Who can come? Anyone interested in having better conversations with people on the other side of the political aisle.

Questions? Contact Paul Witte at pwitte@braverangels.org

Register here

This is a free event brought to you by Braver Angels as part of our mission to depolarize America. Braver Angels is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.