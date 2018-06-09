Press release from Skinny Beats Sound Shop:

On Friday, June 1, 2018, a television crew filming scenes around Asheville for inclusion in a National Geographic travel program visited Skinny Beats Sound Shop on Eagle Street to interview the owner, musician and teacher Billy Zanski.

Along with a demonstration of some of the crystal singing bowls, gongs, and other instruments Zanski plays during his weekly sound mediations at the shop, the interview included questions about how Zanski came to his career path and how it brought him to Asheville. The producer also got some great background on the beginnings and enduring appeal of the Friday night drum circle in Pritchard Park. Later in the day, scenes from the drum circle were filmed for inclusion in the television show, which is expected to air in October of this year.

Skinny Beats is located at 4 Eagle Street in downtown Asheville and carries a wide range of finely crafted instruments with an emphasis on percussion. In addition to selling instruments, classes are taught at the shop by owner Billy Zanski. Weekly beginner hand drum classes are Saturdays at 5pm and Wednesdays at 6pm. Class is fun and relaxed. Zanski teaches basic patterns and solo improv techniques as well as traditional West African rhythms. $15 for a one hour session and drums are provided. No experience is necessary and drop-ins are welcome. Individual classes for any instrument in the shop can be arranged. On Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 12pm sound healing mediations are offered for a suggested $10 donation. Zanski uses crystal bowls, gongs, harps, and several other instruments to create a peaceful atmospheric soundscape to assist in relaxation and healing.