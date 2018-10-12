Press release from The Rotary Club of Hendersonville:

On Friday October 5th and Tuesday October 9th, 24 members of the Hendersonville Rotary Club made deliveries of dictionaries to Third Graders across Henderson County. 1147 Public, Private, Charter, and Home School students each received their very own, brand new, reference book in the culmination of the club’s annual Sky Polega Gift of Knowledge Project.

The dictionary project honors the memory of Sky Polega, the daughter of Stanley and Paula Polega and great-granddaughter of Carl Sandburg. Sky was an honors graduate of both Hendersonville High School and Duke University’s School of Engineering. She was a rare young lady who gracefully combined a sincere desire to learn, superior intellect, uncommon social skills and a burning desire to make the world better for others. Unfortunately Sky passed away in her early twenties. (more information on Sky can be found in the attached bio that was provided to each school)

This effort is one of several projects Hendersonville Rotary Club engages in each year to support and enhance youth development and education in Henderson County, including educational grants for teachers and scholarships awarded to outstanding seniors in each of the four high schools and Blue Ridge Community College who exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

The Rotary Club of Hendersonville meets every Tuesday at noon at the Chariot. To get involved ask a Rotarian, follow us on Facebook, or contact us via our website: www.hendersonvillerotary.com. Meetings are heldevery week to strengthen our community and communities around the world.