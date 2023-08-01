Press release from Skyland Fire & Rescue:

The Skyland Fire Department Chief Officers and Safety Day Planning Committee are pleased to announce the Skyland Fire Department Safety Day presented by Hunter Subaru to be held Saturday August 19th from 11am-3pm at the Biltmore Church Arden Campus. The event will focus on safety around the home, fire safety tips, health and wellness, CPR and first aid training, and demonstrations of the newest fire department apparatus, a ladder truck and a fire engine. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dunk the Skyland Fire Chief Trevor Lance and Deputy Chief Zach Cicillian in a dunk tank. There will be something for all ages to do, and enjoy, as they learn new skills and everyday safety practices and techniques.

“The event started as a simple idea to showcase our new ladder truck and engine and to also provide training and education to the community on safety and wellness.” said Skyland Fire Chief Trevor Lance. “ We wanted to offer something that would be fun for the entire family. As interest grew, we now have over 15 participating agencies, vendors, live music, food trucks, a blood drive, and so much more. While we will still provide home safety and wellness information to the community throughout the event, we also hope attendees will enjoy some of the other activities we have planned.”

The event will feature an official unveiling ceremony of the new apparatus. As part of the ceremony, firefighters will demonstrate various functionalities and highlight the role of the new ladder truck and engine in emergency response situations.

Participating agencies will host educational booths and displays focused on promoting public safety. These exhibits will cover fire prevention, emergency preparedness, and community and home safety initiatives. Representatives for the agencies will be available to provide information and answer questions. Confirmed participants for the day include The Blood Connection (hosting a blood drive from 10am-3pm), A-B Tech Public Safety Programs, American Red Cross, Blue Ridge Community College Public Safety Programs, Buncombe County Council on Aging, Buncombe County Fire Marshall, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (Bearcat & K9 Unit), Buncombe County EMS (offering Hands-only CPR Training), Buncombe County Emergency Management, Congressional Representative Chuck Edwards, Incredible Inflatables Kid’s Area, MAMA Helicopter, Medic-EMS (conducting CPR Training), Mills River Fire Safety House, Mission Hospital Stroke, ER, and Trauma Teams, NC Task Force 2 Boat Rescue & Structural Collapse teams, Skyland Fire Department Community Risk Coordinators, TIP – Trauma Intervention Program, WNC SAFE Kids, and various other public safety organizations and vendors from the area.

Local musicians Ashley Heath and Darren Nicholson will perform during the event. A variety of food trucks will be present and will include vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and frozen dessert options.

Tom Hunter, President and CEO of Hunter Automotive Group, had this to say about Hunter Subaru involvement in the Safety Day. “United by a shared commitment to safety and improving lives in our community, Hunter Subaru proudly sponsors Skyland Fire Department’s Safety Day. Together, we embrace the spirit of protection, empowering our local heroes and safeguarding our families, homes, and community. With a heart for service, we join forces to build a stronger, safer tomorrow.”

The event will be held rain or shine. There is no cost to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the live music and food trucks. There will be prize drawings throughout the event.

Additional information is available at skylandfire.com and on the fire department social media sites.