Press release from Asheville Community Theatre:

Asheville Community Theatre is excited to present David Hare’s intimate and compelling 1995 drama SKYLIGHT to Asheville’s 35below for the first three weekends in February. SKYLIGHT will be performed February 2 – February 18, 2018 with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, over the phone at 828-254-1320, or in person at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office.

Winner of multiple Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier awards including the 1996 Play of the Year Award (Olivier), 1997 Tony Award for Best Play, and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, SKYLIGHT was written by playwright David Hare. An English playwright, screenwriter, and film director, Hare has enjoyed tremendous success over a lengthy career that spans nearly half a century. In addition to his many plays, he has two Academy Awards for the Best Adapted Screenplay for the films The Hours (2002) and The Reader (2008).

Set in a rundown London flat, SKYLIGHT takes place over the course of one winter evening in which a school teacher, Kyra Hollis is visited by Edward Sergeant and then later, his father, Tom Sergeant – a successful entrepreneur. Kyra had been living with the Sergeant family years earlier as an employee and close confidant but then left after her affair was discovered by Tom’s wife, who has since died. Edward accuses Kyra of leaving him as well, as he saw her as a member of the family and doesn’t understand why she suddenly left. Later, that same night, Tom appears at Kyra’s flat unannounced resulting in an explosive reunion. As the talk turns to whether their relationship can be re-kindled, it becomes clear that their chances rest on whether they can bridge the chasm that has opened between them.

The cast includes Trinity Smith as Kyra and Andrew Gall as Tom Sergeant. Both Smith and Gall have numerous credits over many years at virtually every theatre company in Western North Carolina between the two of them. Lee Wilson rounds out the cast as Edward Sergeant and the production is being directed by Scott Keel.

For more information about SKYLIGHT, please visit www.ashevilletheatre.org.