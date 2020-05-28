Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:

The Small Business Center (SBC) at Blue Ridge Community College announced today an expansion in their business services. Beginning June 1, the SBC will begin offering free counseling services to local small business owners affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. The Reboot, Recover, Rebuild or R3 Program for Small Business will offer counseling in more than 40 different categories that are uniquely suited for small businesses in Henderson and Transylvania counties who have been affected by the economic effects of COVID-19. Interested businesses are encouraged to apply by visiting blueridge.edu/sbc or emailing sbc@blueridge.edu.

In direct response to the COVID-19 economic crisis, North Carolina’s General Assembly passed H1043, providing grants to Small Business Centers with the express goal of providing free or low-cost counseling services to businesses negatively affected by the disaster. The R3 program, made possible by these grants, will provide free counseling, coaching, information and resources to local small business owners who are struggling to remain afloat or recover from the pandemic.

“This health crisis has been detrimental for so many of our local small businesses, and many are struggling to figure out how to keep their doors open,” said Ben Smith, director, Small Business Center. “This funding has allowed us to hire more counselors and provide coaching and free services to help them get back on their feet and make it through these challenging times.”

Local businesses are currently experiencing challenges managing employees, understanding their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or other loan repayment requirements, and marketing their services in a constantly changing consumer landscape. The R3 program addresses these concerns by providing consulting services in the form of CPA, legal, marketing, branding, stability and general business support. Applicants will also have access to content experts, one-on-one remote counsel, and 100 percent confidentiality. This service is open to any business affected by the COVID-19 crisis.