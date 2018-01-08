Press release:

Blue Dragons, Liz Teague, Melodic AF and a special Soapbox reunion show at Salvage Station on Saturday, January 20!

A group of Asheville-area musicians are joining forces for this wintertime celebration! It is bassist/guitarist/vocalist James Fisher’s birthday and the evening is dedicated to both a good time and a good cause. The evening will feature 4 short sets from over a dozen players. With a mix of original music and eclectic covers, there will be something for every musical taste! The show will run from 3pm to 5:30, making it a perfect way to start a big Saturday night. The Salvage Station has a full bar and amazing menu for you to choose from as well. Come join us by the river for a good time in a great venue!

There will be no cover charge and the bands will be donating their pay to LEAF Community Arts, a non-profit organization, building community, connecting cultures and enriching lives through the arts – locally and globally – with festivals, community events and arts education programs.