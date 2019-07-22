Press release from Southern Conference Football:

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Ingles Markets and the Southern Conference announced Monday that they will partner to broadcast 13 SoCon football games this season throughout the league’s six-state footprint through a network of Nexstar stations.

The “Ingles SoCon Game of the Week” broadcast package will feature one game each Saturday from Aug. 31, to Nov. 23. Every school will appear at least twice during the season. All of the games in the package will also air concurrently on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

“I would like to thank Nexstar Broadcasting and Ingles for their partnership with the Southern Conference to air an outstanding line-up of football games this year,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “These telecasts do an outstanding job of promoting our talented football programs and student-athletes to our many fans throughout the conference region.”

Nexstar affiliates that will air games from the package include: WYCW (Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville), WCBD (Charleston), WWCW (Lynchburg) and WJHL (Johnson City).

WSPA Sports Director Pete Yanity will provide play-by-play and former Wofford All-American offensive lineman Jared Singleton will serve as analyst.

“Ingles is thrilled to bring the fun and excitement of SoCon football to fans throughout the conference,” said Ingles Advertising Director Melissa Leavell. “The partnership with Nexstar is a natural given our longstanding relationship with their affiliates in our markets and our joined commitment to service in those areas, a philosophy shared with our neighbors, the Southern Conference. Buckle up, this is great football.”

The SoCon football season gets under way Saturday, Aug. 24, with Samford facing Youngstown State in Montgomery, Alabama, at the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff on ESPN.

Nexstar broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Aug. 31 – Mercer at Western Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 – Mars Hill at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 – Samford at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 – Mercer at Furman, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 – ETSU at Furman, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 – VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Western Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 – The Citadel at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 – ETSU at Western Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 – Furman at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 – Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

