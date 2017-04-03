Press release from Henderson County Soil & Water Conservation District:

Please join us on Thursday, April 27th from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm for a Soil Health Field Day. Lunch will be provided and there is no charge to participate. We will be looking at several test plots of a multi-species cover crop at Whitaker Farms in Mills River, NC. There will be presentations from experts on soil health and cover crops along with a farmer’s perspective on utilizing cover crops to improve soil health. Please register by April 20th by calling 828-697-4949 or emailing cwicker@hendersoncountync.org. This program is provided through a grant and partnership with the NC Foundation for Soil & Water Conservation, North Carolina ADFP Trust Fund, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, Whitaker Farms, and the Henderson County Soil & Water Conservation District. I have attached a flyer and agenda to this email for your information. Please contact me should you have any questions.