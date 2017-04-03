Press release from Henderson County Soil & Water Conservation District:
Please join us on Thursday, April 27th from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm for a Soil Health Field Day. Lunch will be provided and there is no charge to participate. We will be looking at several test plots of a multi-species cover crop at Whitaker Farms in Mills River, NC. There will be presentations from experts on soil health and cover crops along with a farmer’s perspective on utilizing cover crops to improve soil health. Please register by April 20th by calling 828-697-4949 or emailing cwicker@hendersoncountync.org. This program is provided through a grant and partnership with the NC Foundation for Soil & Water Conservation, North Carolina ADFP Trust Fund, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, Whitaker Farms, and the Henderson County Soil & Water Conservation District. I have attached a flyer and agenda to this email for your information. Please contact me should you have any questions.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.