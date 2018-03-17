Press release from SoundSpace:

SoundSpace is looking to become Asheville, NC’s first full-fledged music practice space facility. It will be serving the critical needs of the music community, touring and local musicians alike. Soundspace will be created as a place of support for artists amidst the rapidly growing industry of music in the area. They are running an online fundraiser – https://igg.me/at/soundspaceavl/x/18297825 to help raise funds for the project.

SoundSpace aims to create a place of support for artists amidst the rapidly expanding industry of music in the area, by providing spaces for Asheville’s growing music base to do their work. It will serve as a powerful, creative hub that will help to enrich and grow Asheville’s vibrant music scene.

SoundSpace is managed and owned two Asheville residents and musicians, Claude Coleman Jr., drummer from the group Ween and Brett Spivey. Both bring lifelong careers and experience in music and studios domestically and abroad, in addition to having experience as studio owners and builders themselves.

SoundSpace will also feature a soul-food café, honoring its legacy and past. The target property is the famed Rabbit’s Café and Motel, in the Southside area of downtown. SoundSpace with be partnering with Clarence Robinson, A-B Tech Culinary Graduate and local chef who grew up behind the Motel and is a relative of the original owner. The motel was used for the touring Negro baseball leagues, of which Asheville had a dominant team. SoundSpace will feature murals on the building sides in tribute.

SoundSpace hopes to have their doors open in July, 2018.

“SoundSpace aims to provide some balance and support for us – the musicians – and all of the artists of this area that help create the city’s cultural soul and heart.” Our dedication is towards creating our own system of resources to help drive Asheville’s cultural engines.” – Claude Coleman Jr.