Press release from the city of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — Because of snow, the South Slope Visioning design workshop originally set for Dec. 9 has been rescheduled to Jan. 20, 2018.

From 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 20, come to The Refinery, 207 Coxe Ave., for a charrette-style discussion about the history of the neighborhood and design options as the area grows and develops.

There are still opportunities to participate in the South Slope Visioning process now, both in person and online:

Open Office Hours: Members of the South Slope Visioning team are holding Open Office Hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Refinery, 207 Coxe Ave., every Thursday and Friday December through January. Come get information and share your ideas!

Online survey: To add input, the city launched an online survey on Open City Hall Asheville. Visit Open City Hall Asheville to take the survey. The survey looks at South Slope transportation preferences, what kind of businesses people would like to see in the area, safety and development. It can be taken on a mobile phone, desktop computer or a tablet.

How the input will be used

Input will be taken into consideration as staff draft a South Slope plan; this plan will be presented to City Council for adoption. Staff will then work with the community to implement the community’s vision for the South Slope.

About the South Slope Visioning

Led by the City of Asheville with participation by the community and South Slope business stakeholders, this planning process is designed to develop a long-term vision for the area. The objectives of the South Slope Vision Plan are to:

Assess existing and needed infrastructure that will support a growing tax base;

Assess and prioritize multimodal transportation and streetscape and intersection improvements;

Promote quality development by identifying preferred land uses, strategies for encouraging innovative and sustainable forms of development, and evaluating City-owned property for its highest and best use;

Contribute to a strong local economy by facilitating private investment, job growth, small business and entrepreneurship;

Preserve and encourage a unique sense of place by celebrating the people and culture of the area, past and present; and

Ensure the safety of all who work, live and visit the district.

Want more information?

Contact South Slope Project Manager Sasha Vrtunski at svrtunski@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-5560. Or visit ashevillenc.gov/SouthSlope.