Press release from United Way of Henderson County:

United Way of Henderson County will kick off the 2018 campaign with a concert by Pretty Little Goat on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Southern Appalachian Brewery.

Tickets are $8 per person at the door beginning at 7 p.m., with Southern Appalachian Brewery donating 50% of ticket sales to United Way of Henderson County. This is a family friendly event, and attendees under 21 are free. Southern Appalachian Brewery is located at 822 Locust Street in Hendersonville. Food can be purchased at the Baires food truck. Pretty Little Goat will play from 8-10 p.m.

“We are excited to partner with Southern Appalachian Brewery again for our campaign kickoff and appreciate their generous support,” said Tate Johnson, Director of Resource Development at United Way. “We hope many people will come out to join us on Friday. It will be a fun way to make a difference in our community!”

Pretty Little Goat is grassroots music at its finest. The band formed in 2013 through their common grounding in the deep well of local tradition found in the mountains of Western North Carolina. As young lovers of old-time music, Pretty Little Goat began winning string band competitions right away. Over the last four years the Goats have collaborated with many well respected local musicians.

United Way raises funds through an annual campaign to improve the education, financial stability and health of people in Henderson County. Last year, over 30,000 county residents were helped by United Way services and funded programs.