Press release from Southern Highland Craft Guild:

The gallery of Southern Highland Craft Guild in Biltmore Village will showcase two generations of glassblowers on Saturday, June 16 at 2:30 to 5:00pm. Celebrating Asheville’s summer focus on glass with the ongoing Chihuly installation at the Biltmore Estate, the Guild is offering an afternoon for the public to meet glass makers to learn more about the craft of glass and their stories. Wine, cheese and other lighter fare will be provided, as well as live entertainment.

Members David Wilson and his wife Loretta Forde will be at the gallery sharing their technique and passion for this craft. David has been blowing glass for over 35 years, and has been heavily involved with Penland School of Crafts both as a student and an instructor. His wife, Loretta, has also been a student of Penland, and spent many years apprenticing with local glass blowers to refine her technique. The two own and operate Toe River Studio Glass in Burnsville, NC making a range of functional to one-of-a-kind objects. From vases to paperweights, to large bowls and plasma sculptures, the gallery will showcase a selection of their work.

In addition, their son and well-known glass artist, Hayden Wilson of NC Glass Center, will also be showcasing his work and talent. Hayden was raised in the glassblowing scene of Western North Carolina and has worked professionally in glass for the past six years. He also has ties with Penland, as well as Chihuly’s school in Washington, Pilchuck Glass. His aesthetic carries clean lines inspired by modern and utilitarian design. Many of his vessels and sculptures, as well as lighting, have been commissioned by local restaurants in the Asheville area.

This event is the first in a series of glass-focused happenings at the Southern Highland Craft Guild’s gallery in Biltmore Village. The event is free and located at 26 Lodge Street, Asheville, NC 28801. Parking is available in the rear of the building, or down the street in the garage. The gallery features nearly 200 makers from the Southern Highlands. More information is available at https://www.southernhighlandguild.org/event/generations-in-glass/.