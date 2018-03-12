Press release from WUSSY Magazine:

Southern Queer Media: WUSSY & Queer Appalachia Meetup

Thursday, March 29 at 6 PM – 8 PM

WUSSY MAG + Queer Appalachia present a night of Southern + Queer media, readings, and clothing drive.

Pick up your copy of WUSSY’s Sex Issue and Queer Appalachia’s Electric Dirt Zine and meet the creators!

Bring a clothing drive donation for Tranzmission and receive some free WUSSY & Electric Dirt swag.

List of featured readers TBA!

Email info@wussymag.com if you are interested in taking part.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1926490924091176/ – register; free to attend