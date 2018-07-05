Press release from Spartan:

Grit and endurance collide at Spartan’s Asheville Super and Sprint obstacle race weekend, which will bring thousands of athletes to Grove Stone & Sand Company August 4-5. Racers will compete in the three to five-mile “Sprint” and an eight to 10-mile “Super,” conquering obstacles including the Spear Throw, Barbed Wire Crawl, Monkey Bars and Fire Jump. A Spartan Kids race course features age-specific distances and obstacles for kids 4–13 years old.

The weekend also features a “Hurricane Heat,” a unique endurance event, traversing on and off the Spartan race course. Hurricane Heat participants work together in teams to complete any and all challenges set before them.

Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while they conquer signature obstacles. With more than one million annual participants and more than 200 events across more than 30 countries, Spartan is the world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand.

Races begin at 7:30 a.m. on both days, with the Hurricane Heat event taking place at 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information and registration, visit www.spartan.com.