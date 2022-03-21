Press release from Buncombe County Board of Adjustment
Notice is hereby given that, Pursuant to Sec. 78-620(a), the Chair the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment (the “Board”) has called a Special Meeting of the Regular Members of the Board, which will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the conference room at 30 Valley St., Asheville, NC 28801, whereupon the Board will consider the following subjects and, potentially, take action related to the same:
• Review and Potential Approval of Orders
• Review and Potential Approval of Minutes of Past Meetings
• Review and Potential Approval of Bylaws/Board Procedure
