Press release from Spellbound Children’s Bookshop:

Spellbound Children’s Bookshop, Asheville’s locally owned independent bookstore just for kids, is offering a summer day camp in computer coding. Registration is open now for the camp taking place Tuesday July 11th through Friday July 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the bookstore at 640 Merrimon Avenue.

This is a wonderful introduction to coding for kids led by Lisa Sellers, who taught this very popular class at UNCA’s Super Saturday program. Using the Parallax Scribbler Robot, kids learn the basic logic behind computer coding and program the robot to follow orders — to draw, follow lines, flash LEDs, avoid objects, follow a flashlight, and play sounds. If time allows we may explore additional programming languages like Scratch and Logo. Laptops will be available for student use, but feel free to bring your own. (Requires laptop, not tablet.)

Pre-registration is required to attend, and it’s for rising 3rd- to 5th-graders only. Enrollment is limited to ten students to ensure plenty of time for individual attention. The cost is $250/student with $20 discount for siblings.

Full details and registration form online at spellboundbookshop.com.