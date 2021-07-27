Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville Parks & Recreation is excited to announce that Splasheville, Asheville’s interactive splashpad located in Pack Square Park, has reopened to the public!

Splasheville has been undergoing a complete rebuild since spring. In addition to replacing the fountain’s infrastructure, including new plumbing, wiring, grating, and tiles, the system has been upgraded with new spray patterns and synchronized water jets with multi-color lighting patterns. Given these new advanced features, it is considered to be the premier splashpad in the state and will be featured in the repair company’s promotional materials.

The splashpad will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. through the summer, but will be closed for most special events in Pack Square Park.

For current information about Splasheville throughout the season, visit the Asheville Parks & Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/APRCA or the City of Asheville website at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks