Press release from the Basilica of St. Lawrence Care for Creation Team:

Join Sr. Rose Marie Tresp, director of justice for Sisters of Mercy South Central, in a discussion of how the U.S. church is taking up Pope Francis’s now four-year-old encyclical on environmental issues, Laudato Si’. Sr. Rose Marie will share insights from a recent national conference at Creighton University sponsored by the Catholic Climate Covenant and explore ways to turn the message of Laudato Si’ into a lived reality.

Sr. Rose Marie participated in the inaugural “Laudato Si’ and the U.S. Catholic Church” conference this June, one of the church’s most significant efforts to date to integrate the encyclical’s creation care themes into the daily experience of Catholics in America. Over 200 attendees from across the country — clergy and religious, scientists, environmental leaders, energy experts and activists — examined how concern for the natural world can inform liturgy, ministry, education and other work of the church.

The free presentation takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, in the sanctuary of St. Eugene at 72 Culvern St., with a reception to follow in the social hall. Contact Daniel Walton at danielwwalton@live.com for more information.