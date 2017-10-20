Press release from Homeward Bound:

Nashville playwright and homeless advocate Jim Reyland brings his play, STAND, to Asheville as a benefit for Room in the Inn, a program of Homeward Bound of WNC. Reyland says that STAND serves as a punch to the heart, a call to action, and the beginning of a difficult conversation about the realities of addiction and life on the streets. For more than 25 years, Jim Reyland, creator of the play, has worked as a volunteer for Nashville’s Room in the Inn.

The award-winning true story of “Stand” will be presented in partnership with First Presbyterian Church Asheville. The play, born out of Nashville, TN, is traveling to 36 cities in the southeast and assisting non-profits as they go.

“Because STAND will be presented throughout the southeast, we are hoping that it will raise the consciousness of community members by dramatizing the complexities and struggles faced by the homeless,” said Father Charles Strobel, founding director, Room in the Inn’s Nashville Campus.

Performances will be Thursday, November 2 at 7:30pm, and one for students Friday, November 3 at 10:00am. Area schools are invited to bring their high school students to the Nov.3 performance free of charge.

Proceeds from the Nov. 2 performance will benefit Homeward Bound’s Room in the Inn program and will be held in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church Asheville. Room in the Inn partners with local faith communities to provide shelter for up to twelve women each night of the week as they wait for permanent housing.

Tickets are $10.00 per person and are available online www.homewardboundwnc.org and will also be available at the door. For more information or to bring students on Nov 2, contact Sharon Blythe, Volunteer Services Director at sharon@homewardboundwnc.org