Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville will be part of a statewide star viewing party, host a solar observing event and showcase a “Physics Faire” as part of the North Carolina Science Festival in April. The events are free and open to the public, presented jointly by the UNC Asheville Department of Physics and the Astronomy Club of Asheville.

The solar observing event is scheduled to take place on UNC Asheville’s Quad from noon – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, and will include safely observing the sun through telescopes with a variety of filters to see sunspots, prominences and more. In the case of inclement weather, the solar observing event will take place on April 18. Visit lookoutobservatory.unca.edu for updates.

The Physics Faire, presented by the university’s chapter of the Society of Physics Students, will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 on UNC Asheville’s Quad and will feature counterintuitive and fun experiments to challenge participants’ understanding on physics and fortitude for puzzling ideas.

The NC Star Party will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at UNC Asheville’s Lookout Observatory. Participants will use telescopes to view Jupiter, star clusters and galaxies. Parking will be available in the Reuter Center lot (P10). Shuttles will run at regular intervals to transport people to and from the observatory. Preregistration is required at lookoutobservatory.unca.edu. In the case of inclement weather, the solar observing event will take place on April 22.

The events are part of the North Carolina Science Festival, a statewide series of events showcasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

For more information about the North Carolina Science Festival, visit ncsciencefestival.org. For information on the events at UNC Asheville, including the latest updates regarding cloudy weather and possible cancellations, visit lookoutobservatory.unca.edu, or contact Brian Hart at 828.250.3958.