Press release from AARP:

STATEMENT BY AARP NORTH CAROLINA DIRECTOR DOUG DICKERSON

ON DUKE ENERGY RATE HIKE REQUEST

In advance of tonight’s public hearing at the Buncombe County Courthouse, director of the 1.1 million-member AARP North Carolina said:

“If the Duke rate request is approved, North Carolina small businesses; working families and retirees will owe the company almost $20 before they even turn on the lights. Such a change would give us less control over our electric bill.

As the State Director of AARP North Carolina, I am especially concerned about how proposed rate and fee increases will impact the budgets of retirees and near-retirees on fixed incomes as well as many family caregivers who are already stretched thin covering medical and other expenses for an elderly parent or relative.”

AARP members and spokespeople will also be at tonight’s public hearing, (7 pm, Buncombe County Courthouse, Courtroom 1A, 60 Court Plaza) and are available for additional comments and reaction.