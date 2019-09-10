Press release from North Carolina State Board of Elections:

The State Board of Elections will conduct regional public demonstrations of newly certified voting systems this month in five locations across North Carolina.

The demonstrations will allow county boards of elections considering purchasing new equipment, as well as voters, to witness the different systems recently approved by the State Board for use in North Carolina elections. Before any county approves the purchase of a voting system, members of the county board of elections must witness a demonstration of that system, plus at least one other system certified in North Carolina.

The voting systems listed below were certified by the State Board on August 23; all will be demonstrated during these regional events.

Clear Ballot: ClearVote 1.4

Elections Systems & Software (ES&S): EVS 5.2.2.0

Hart InterCivic: Verity Voting 2.2

“These systems give county boards of elections additional options to serve voters in their communities when replacing aging voting machines,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “All three are paper ballot systems and allow all voters, including those with disabilities or limited language proficiency, to cast ballots independently. We encourage voters to attend a demonstration in their region to see firsthand how they work.”

At least two demonstrations will be held at each location. A regional demonstration will be held at the following location and time:

Haywood County

When: Thursday, September 12 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Haywood County Senior Resource Center, 81 Elmwood Way, Waynesville