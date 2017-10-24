Press release from the Buncombe County Recreation Services:

Buncombe Greenways will host a “State of the Greenway” public engagement opportunity on Tuesday, November 14 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm in the first floor conference room of the TD Bank Building at 200 College Street. Buncombe Greenways is the County’s greenway implementation program housed within Buncombe County Recreation Services. The event will allow members of the public to understand the County’s efforts toward greenway planning and construction.

The event is a drop-in style engagement and will allow members of the public to receive updates on the current status of the County’s implementation of its 2012 Greenways Master Plan. The public will also be asked for feedback regarding their preferences and needs of the greenway system; this information will be utilized to develop greenway designs that are shaped by user input and molded around local travel demands.

The event is part of a multi-pronged effort to engage local citizens which will also include more targeted engagement events and online input options. As part of the overall community engagement effort, Buncombe Greenways has worked to develop input opportunities that will give participants the option of attending meetings in person or contributing their input online as their schedule allows.

The County’s Greenways Masterplan incorporates some 102 miles of trails and greenways and represents an ambitious long-term undertaking that will connect residents to new transportation and recreation options. Buncombe Greenways’ previous efforts toward the plan have largely included identifying potential routes and linkages between various destinations within the system. As efforts inch closer to construction, the County is working to ensure that greenways are inclusive in nature and meet the needs of County residents. Ultimately, the greenway system represents a substantial infrastructure investment on the part of Buncombe County Government creating access to safe alternative transportation options while encouraging healthy lifestyles through activity and exercise.

Residents who are not able to attend can participate online by visiting buncombegreenways.org. Online engagement options will be available no later than November 14, 2017 and will run through December 15, 2017.

For additional information on the Buncombe County Greenways Master Plan, please visit buncombegreenways.org.