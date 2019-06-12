Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College’s Nursing Assistant students will now be able to take their state certification exams at the College. These students must not only pass a written exam but also demonstrate their ability to perform certain skills in front of a state examiner.

The first group of Nursing Assistant students tested recently. Ten students were assessed at the College and all ten were successful.

Allied Health Coordinator Sandy Fischer stated, “Having state testing at our facility will be a great benefit to our students. Not having to test in unfamiliar surroundings makes students more comfortable and confident when performing skills testing.”

HCC plans to continue offering this opportunity to all nursing assistant graduates. The Nursing Assistant program offers day and evening classes through the continuing education division. Through the program, students receive short-term training that prepares them to work as caregivers in a health care setting such as a nursing home, hospital or home health care. The next class begins in August.

For more information about this program, contact Sandy Fischer at (828) 565-4145 or email sfischer@haywood.edu.