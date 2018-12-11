Press release from US Cellular Center:
BOX OFFICE PARTY
December 12th, 2018 with the
STEEP CANYON RANGERS
at the US Cellular Center from 11 am – 3 pm
The Steep Canyon Rangers with be onsite with giveaways from Eagle Nest Outfitters to connect with fans and spread the word about their upcoming show at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena on January 19, 2019.
“I don’t think there’s a show that I’ve ever been more excited about. The band, the production, the feeling is getting better and better every show these days. Music really is our joy and we can’t wait to come home and share it. Not to mention how much I love Hiss Golden Messenger! We’ve got some new songs that are feeling great and we can’t wait to celebrate Asheville-style.”
– Graham Sharp
We hope to see you in Asheville in January!
-Steep Canyon Rangers
ON TOUR PROMOTING OUT IN THE OPEN
With OUT IN THE OPEN, Steep Canyon Rangers affirm their place as one of the most versatile bands in contemporary American music. The GRAMMY® Award-winning sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something original. OUT IN THE OPEN is the Rangers bravest excursion thus far, transcending bluegrass while also getting closest to the genre’s true form thanks to 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Joe Henry’s traditional approach toward recording.
Since Steep Canyon Rangers came together in 2000, they have developed a remarkable catalogue of original music that links them to the past while also demonstrating their ambitious intent to bring string-based music into contemporary relevance.
OUT IN THE OPEN is an undeniable milestone on the Rangers ongoing creative journey. As they approach their second decade, Steep Canyon Rangers are still moving forward, searching for new horizons and musical vistas.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.