Press release from US Cellular Center:

BOX OFFICE PARTY

December 12th, 2018 with the

STEEP CANYON RANGERS

at the US Cellular Center from 11 am – 3 pm

The Steep Canyon Rangers with be onsite with giveaways from Eagle Nest Outfitters to connect with fans and spread the word about their upcoming show at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena on January 19, 2019.

“I don’t think there’s a show that I’ve ever been more excited about. The band, the production, the feeling is getting better and better every show these days. Music really is our joy and we can’t wait to come home and share it. Not to mention how much I love Hiss Golden Messenger! We’ve got some new songs that are feeling great and we can’t wait to celebrate Asheville-style.”

– Graham Sharp

We hope to see you in Asheville in January!

-Steep Canyon Rangers

ON TOUR PROMOTING OUT IN THE OPEN

With OUT IN THE OPEN, Steep Canyon Rangers affirm their place as one of the most versatile bands in contemporary American music. The GRAMMY® Award-winning sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something original. OUT IN THE OPEN is the Rangers bravest excursion thus far, transcending bluegrass while also getting closest to the genre’s true form thanks to 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Joe Henry’s traditional approach toward recording.

Since Steep Canyon Rangers came together in 2000, they have developed a remarkable catalogue of original music that links them to the past while also demonstrating their ambitious intent to bring string-based music into contemporary relevance.

OUT IN THE OPEN is an undeniable milestone on the Rangers ongoing creative journey. As they approach their second decade, Steep Canyon Rangers are still moving forward, searching for new horizons and musical vistas.