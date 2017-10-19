Press release:

Congratulations to the Steep Canyon Rangers who will be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame today, Thursday, October 19th, 2017 in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

From the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame website: On Thursday, October 19, 2017, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will hold it’s 2017 Induction Ceremony in Kannapolis, NC. Inductions are held annually to commemorate the musical legacy of North Carolina’s greatest music makers. In our efforts to honor, promote, commemorate, and preserve, North Carolina’s great music history, we present to you the 2017 Induction Ceremony. [2017 inductees include Anthony Hamilton, Bucky Covington, Etta Baker, Jim Lauderdale, Richard Lewis Spencer, Steep Canyon Rangers and The Sensational Nightingales.]

The Steep Canyon Rangers will return to Asheville, North Carolina at the U.S. Cellular Center on Saturday, January 27th, 2018 with special guests River Whyless and featuring members of the Asheville Symphony who will accompanying the Steep Canyon Rangers.