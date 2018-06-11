Statement from Buncombe County Board of Commissioners:

On Friday, June 8, Mandy Stone verbally notified the Chair of the Board, as representative of the Board of Commissioners, of her plan to retire as County Manager. As required by state law, county employee retirements become effective on the first day of the month. Therefore, the effective date of her retirement is July 1.

The County Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 13 to decide who will serve as Interim Manager. Once appointed, the new Interim manager will immediately assume the duties of the County Manager.