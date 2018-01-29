Press release from Mark Bettis:

A new art exhibition “STORMS” will open its doors March 22nd at the Adler Gallery in Posana Restaurant. Curator Constance Vlahoulis quotes Tanner Walling when asked her inspiration for this show:

“Life is like a storm. At its worst, it’s full of blinding fury and destruction. However, at its best, full of striking beauty and wonder.”

Twenty-five invited artists include a host of Asheville’s best and most beloved painters. Styles will range from representational, to atmospheric impression, abstract and whimsical. All works are available for purchase. Artists were asked to incorporate the theme of storms in any way they wished. Painters Joyce Thornburg and Ken Vallario are collaborating together on one canvas under their joint entity, “Rosebud.”

Three of the 25 participants are 3D artists. Deb Williams sculptures in glass and Claudia Field creates art from twisted metals. Pamela Wright, a meteorologist for WYFF in Greenville, SC, is also an Asheville jewelry designer. Her WeatherVain Storm Jewelry will be available at the opening.

Vlahoulis has chosen to contribute a portion of sales from the STORMS show to the YouCaring campaign for April Ingle, Office manager at The Laurel. “April is a hard working young single mom. A double mastectomy and radiation therapy will follow a just completed round of chemotherapy treatments. I just want her to know she’s not facing this storm of life alone and hope this small effort will attract others to help with her recovery.”

Storms exhibition will be up through spring. All are invited to meet the participating artists at the Opening Reception. The Adler Gallery is located behind the main dining room of Posana, and is used often for events and meetings. “The convergence of fine art and fine food is always a great reason to visit the gallery,” says Vlahoulis.

Restaurant is located at 1 Biltmore Avenue in the heart of downtown Asheville. To learn more about Storms, email cvlahoulis@icloud.com call 828-329-2918 . To donate to April’s YouCaring campaign, visit YouCaring.com/ aprilingle-910559