Press release from Brother Wolf Animal Rescue:

A local group of homeschool students had a special delivery for the dogs at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. The students made, decorated, and filled holiday stockings for every dog in the shelter.

“It warmed our hearts to see the handmade stockings that had been personalized with the name of each dog and stuffed full of treats,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director, at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. “It was a surprise visit that brought so much joy to the dogs and our staff members,” said Fieser.

The students had gone online to see the names of each of the shelter dogs in order to personalize the holiday stockings. The children excitedly delivered one stocking to each dog.

The holidays are a busy time for adoptions, especially this year as families are spending more time at home together. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already found homes for almost 100 animals this December. If you’re interested in adopting an animal, you can find more information at www.bwar.org.

And if you’re looking to send your own special holiday gift to a shelter dog or cat, Brother Wolf encourages you to visit their personalized wishlist on Chewy.com. Items purchased on Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s Chewy.com wishlist are mailed directly to the shelter.