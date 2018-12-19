Press release from The Writers’ Workshop:

THE WRITERS’ WORKSHOP

ANNUAL MEMOIRS CONTEST

Deadline: Postmarked or emailed by Dec. 31, 2018

Awards:

1ST PLACE: Your choice of a 2 night stay at The Mountain Muse B&B in Asheville; or 3 free workshops (in person or online); or 50 pages line-edited and revised by our editorial staff

2nd PLACE: Two free workshops; or 35 pages line-edited

3rd PLACE: One free workshop, or 25 pages line-edited

10 Honorable Mentions

Guidelines:

-Submit a memoir of 5,000 words or less. Multiple entries are accepted.

-Pages should be paper clipped, with your name, address, phone and title of work on the first page. -Double-space, and use 12 point font.

-The entry fee is $25 per story. Enclose legal size self-sealing SASE for critique and list of winners.

-Make check or money order payable to The Writers’ Workshop, and mail to:

Memoirs Contest, 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

-Emailed submissions may be sent to writersw@gmail.com, with “Memoirs Contest” in the subject. Please send attachment in Word Document only. The entry fee is payable online at www.twwoa.org