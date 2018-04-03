Press release from North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities:
NCCDD is creating an interactive, digital Lookbook to provide an intimate look of North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) who are
- competitively employed;
- seeking competitive employment;
- utilizing services of North Carolina’s Vocational Rehabilitation; or
- attending Inclusive Post-Secondary Education (IPSE) programs to learn skills that will help them succeed in the workforce.
These images, along with stories about the individuals in the images, will aim to capture how employment not only enhances the lives of people with disabilities, but benefits society as well.
To support this project, our team is looking for individuals with I/DD from the Mountain, Piedmont or Coastal regions of the State to share their story with NCCDD.
To be featured, complete this form by April 5, 2018.
Once the form is completed, our team will be in touch to coordinate interviews and a corresponding photo shoot. The digital Lookbook will be housed on the NCCDD website. The Lookbook, a part of the EveryBody Works NC campaign, maybe housed elsewhere within and outside of NC Department of Health and Human Services.
About the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities:
The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCCDD) works to assure that people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families participate in the design of and have access to needed community services, individualized supports and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination, independence, productivity and inclusion in all areas of community life. Through its Five-Year Plan, the Council identifies and funds innovative projects and initiatives that promote the goals of the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act (DD Act) for all North Carolinians. www.nccdd.org
