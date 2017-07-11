Press release:

Calling all rising 6th-12th graders (and their parents)! Biltmore Lake is hosting a summer book club opportunity : read 1,2 or all 3 books in the Charlie Dead series, attend 1 or 2 book club meetings, and meet the author Geoff Camphire at the third, for questions and autographs!

The series just won second place in the James River Writers competition, and is a witty, fast paced zombie thriller that follows the High School protagonist as he tackles issues of inclusion/ exclusion, human rights, bullying, friendship, and how decisions of standing by or speaking up define us.

It is a great book to read with your teen to open a dialogue about these topics.

The books are available through Malaprop’s, as well as on Amazon, and the first person to rsvp receives a free autographed copy of the first book in the series : Charlie Dead and the So-Called Zombie Apocalypse.

Book club meetings will be held Thursday 7/13 (book 1) and 8/3 (book 2) at the Biltmore Lake clubhouse from 7-8pm.

On Saturday September 16th from 7-9 come meet the author at the clubhouse for discussion and autographs!

RSVP to mlkjc@yahoo.com