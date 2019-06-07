Press release from Mars Hill University:

Mars Hill University kicked off its inaugural Summer Ceramics Workshop Series this week at the Mars Hill Center for the Ceramic Arts. The center is offering a series of workshops in June, led by renowned potters and ceramicists from across the country.

The first workshop, “Thrown and Altered,” featured potter Tara Wilson, of Montana City, Montana. Next up is “Handbuilding Illustrated Pottery,” led by Chandra DeBuse, a potter from Kansas City, Missouri. Her workshop takes place June 9-15. Rounding out the series is “Clay and Community,” June 23-29, led by Josh Copus of Marshall, North Carolina.

For more information about the workshops or other opportunities with the Mars Hill Center for the Ceramic Arts (MHCCA), contact Professor Shane Mickey at dmickey@mhu.edu.

Works by the instructors and other invited artists are on display in Weizenblatt Gallery for its Summer Invitational Exhibition. The gallery is located on the main level of Moore Fine Arts Building. Summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. Admission is free.

The workshops, as well as the new kilns and kiln building which make up the MHCCA, are funded by grants from the Windgate Charitable Foundation and are located in the rear of the Moore Fine Arts Building on the university campus. This summer’s workshops are part of continuing programming intended to enhance opportunities in both the MHU art department and the greater community.

About Mars Hill University:

Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina. The university’s Asheville Center for Adult and Graduate Studies is located on Airport Road in Arden.